The African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ASLM) has recognised President Museveni as its champion for improving health laboratory services in Africa.

The award, the Health Ministry said, was received on his behalf on November 5 by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, during the ASLM special convention on diagnostics. Mr Museveni in his acceptance speech appreciated the ASLM for “recognising our humble efforts, towards achieving the goal of quality laboratory services for all.” Read more