

By WILSON KUTAMBA

President Museveni has given Shs10m to the family of Hussein Walugembe, a boda-boda rider who set himself on fire inside a traffic office at Masaka Central Police.

Walugembe, 20, died on July 2 after setting himself on fire following failed attempts to recover his impounded motorcycle a Bajaj Boxer, Reg No UDL591R.

This gruesome incident left both office officers at the station and residents in Masaka City horrified.

Police officers including Sgt Julius Ewalu and Sgt Ibrahim Ssesanga, the acting officer in charge of traffic in Masaka District have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Ms Juliet Nanfuka, the mother of the deceased, she received a telephone call from President Museveni over the weekend to console the family.

“The President called me on phone and consoled us over the loss of my son, he later asked for my bank account number and sent us Shs10m,” Ms Nanfuka told Daily Monitor in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

