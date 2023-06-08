President Museveni said Thursday that he had self-isolated and delegated his work for two days (June 8 and 9) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, barely a day after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Museveni said he has been “very cautious with corona” but recently had to give up on facemasks because they were causing him allergic reactions in the eyes and the throat.

“I have therefore, self-isolated at Nakasero and I have delegated my work for today and tomorrow (Heroes’ Day in Luwero) to Prime Minister, Robinah Nabanjja,” Museveni tweeted on Thursday.

"Do you remember when I lost my voice twice during the elections? That is part of the allergy. I have, therefore, got the second forced leave in the last 53 years, ever since 1971, when we started fighting Idi Amin. One other time, was when I had a problem of sinuses and I had to lie low for some days at Mweya," his Thursday tweet reads further.