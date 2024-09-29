President Yoweri Museveni has granted former Amuria MP, Onapito Ekomoloit, an official burial.

According to Milly Babalanda, the Minister in Charge of the Presidency, the National Organizing Committee will work with Parliament to plan a fitting send-off.

“The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E @KagutaMuseveni has granted the deceased former Member of Parliament for Amuria and Presidential Press Secretary, Hon. Onapito Ekomoloit, an official burial,” Babalanda said in a statement on Sunday.

“Condolences to the family, the people of Teso and all Ugandans. May Hon. Onapito’s soul rest in eternal peace! BMB,” the statement reads further.

The former Amuria County MP and a regular panelist on the KFM Hot Seat show was announced dead on Friday morning after a short illness.