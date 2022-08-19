Victoria University has been granted a charter by H.E the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The charter was signed by President Museveni on July 31, 2022.

A charter is granted to universities that have demonstrated high quality in staffing, teaching and learning, research output, technology and practical-led learning, infrastructural development, and good governance, among other issues. For any institution to be accredited, the President and NCHE must be satisfied after a series of inspections and visitations.

This means Victoria University’s academic awards can now be recognized by all universities and institutions around the world; in case one is securing a job or upgrading in academic studies. The university prides in its Innovation and Virtual Reality Learning Centre.

By law, the Charter also allows Victoria University to begin awarding all degrees, including Bachelors, Masters, Doctorates, and Honorary Degrees. Based on this, Victoria University has already laid the ground for the start of a doctoral college, with a plan to start 30 Ph.D. Programmes in the next two years.

According to the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act (2001), a charter is “granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE.”

Furthermore, a “chartered university,” as defined in section 103(a) of the same Act 2001 as amended, is a university comparable to a public university.”