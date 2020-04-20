President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the health team at the front line of combating the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

Museveni says that despite being taken by surprise, Uganda’s medical team has braved on to the extent that no death has been registered as a result of the disease.

“We don’t have a single death from corona. All these 55 are there, and over 20 have recovered and were discharged. I want to congratulate our health workers for the wonderful job they have done,” he said.

He was giving a national address last night.