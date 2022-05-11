By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has hailed the leadership of Tanzania for the continued good relations with Uganda.

Hosting his Tanzania counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan at statehouse Entebbe, the President said Uganda has no issue with her neighbor Tanzania.

He said the focus of the leaders of both countries is now strengthening cooperation in various areas like security education and development

Meanwhile, president Suluhu said their discussion covered a range of issues including political peace and security to economic development, transportation infrastructure, education, and health sectors.

She says they reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

The Presidents welcomed the commissioning of the construction of the Mutukula regional market, which will enhance trade and improve the livelihoods of citizens of Uganda and Tanzania, and other countries in the region.