President Museveni has issued new directives as part of efforts to contain the spread of the Ebola Virus Disease.

Addressing the nation last evening, the president said while the measures issued earlier to contain the spread in Mubende and Kassanda have helped reduce the infections, some indiscipline and non-adherence have compounded the problem

He warned witch doctors and boda boda riders for operating against his directives. Museveni says boda boda riders in Mubende and Kassanda districts, who were earlier directed to carry only cargo during the Ebola outbreak have abused the permission by carrying passengers as well.

“I have been informed that there’s a challenge in Mubende. Whereas we allowed boda boda to carry cargo, they have abused this permission and are carrying out a passenger relay system to transport people instead of cargo,” Museveni said.

The president now says all this must be stopped, warning that failure to adhere will force him to take a tougher decision.

He also banned the movement of trucks carrying logs from Kassanda and Mubende until the end of the 21-day lockdown.