President Museveni has okayed discussions on homosexuality to answer crucial questions regarding why people end up practicing the vice.

Addressing Members of Parliament in a special sitting on matters of national importance at Kololo independence grounds, Museveni has again lashed out at the Western community for imposing their ill cultures on Africans.

“On the issue of homosexuals, we shall get time and discuss the matter thoroughly. The homosexuals are deviations from normal. Is it by nature or by nurture? We need to answer those questions. Western countries should stop wasting the time of humanity by trying to impose their practices on other people,” Museveni said.

Lawyer Male Mabirizi has since asked court to quash the ongoing debate before parliament citing bias by the Speaker, Anita Among.

President Museveni has boosted of the economic progress in the cattle corridor saying a lot more needs to be done.

He listed cultural practices like land fragmentation, and dependence on only non-planted grass and some of the bottlenecks negating economic growth in the region.

The president has also revealed that Uganda’s powdered milk now has an open market worth $150 million in Algeria.

His remarks come a day after Kenya lifted a ban that was imposed on powdered milk from Uganda.