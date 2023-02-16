By Juliet Nalwooga & Abubaker Kirunda

President has lauded religious leaders and Ugandans at large for publically rejecting homosexuality. Speaking at the late Church of Uganda Archbishop Janani Luwum Day in Kitgum district, the president castigated people trying to turn abnormal acts of homosexuality into normal and forcing the vice onto other people.

“I want to congratulate the Ugandan believers for rejecting homosexuality. These Europeans don’t listen, we have been telling them that this issue of homosexuality is not something that we should normalize and celebrate,” Museveni said.

Yesterday the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda vowed to do everything possible to have the anti-same-sex Bill returned to parliament as one of the measures to tackle the spread of homosexuality, especially in schools.

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda said parliament had passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill which the president accented to and became law in 2014, but that some people went to court and nullified it.

Meanwhile, authorities in Jinja district have launched a campaign against homosexuality in schools. According to Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Richard Gulume, investigations in schools to come up with a list of those promoting homosexuality have been launched.

Gulume further called for concerted efforts among the stakeholders to give information linking to the establishment of those schools.

Jinja district Khadi Sheik Addi Basoga in a related development said Muslims are set to have peaceful demonstrations against the promotion of homosexuality in schools this Friday, February 17.