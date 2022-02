President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lifted curfew on boda bodas.

Museveni says starting tomorrow, boda bodas can start working at 6pm.

“Starting tomorrow at 6pm, Boda Boda riders can work trans night like all others,” he said.

Museveni adds that he will deal with the wrong elements using boda bodas in another way other than curfew.

“I know that they are some wrong elements using Boda Bodas for crimes but we shall deal with them in another way other than curfew,”Museveni.