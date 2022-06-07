By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has vowed to fight any exportation of raw materials in the country including Coffee.

While making the state of the nation address, he said the the continued export of raw materials from Africa is a a a new form of slavery.

Citing Coffee, the President said out of the total value of $460 bn all coffee producing countries are having a share of only $2.4bn.

He says this must change by pushing for value addition accusing those who opposed the government coffee deal with Italian Investor Enrica pinetti as supporters of Africa’s perpetual bleeding.

The President however said he is ready to sit down with the stakeholders in the coffee sector for A discussion on the way forward.