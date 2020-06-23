

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has maintained restrictions on schools, religious gatherings, arcades among others as the country continues to ease the COVID-19 lockdown.

Addressing the country last evening the President said as the country continues the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic, allowing these places that attract people from different places to reopen now would increase the risk of further spread.

Museveni, however, adjusted the number of occupants of private cars from three to four, including the driver on condition that all occupants wear facemasks in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.He also said, after several weeks of tracking cases and contacts, the Ministry of Health has further mapped out the risk profiles across the border districts to inform opening of additional districts.

Meanwhile the president also maintained that the Curfew time will not change and remains from 7pm to 6: 30 am arguing that it is not just a health measure but a security measure too

Uganda by yesterday had registered 774 infections out of 170,000 samples tested in 95 days with 373 being truck drivers.

Additionally, 1,067 non Ugandans who tested positive for the virus were denied entry and returned to their respective countries of origin.