President Museveni yesterday met the top military leadership in the south-western Ntungamo District, days after all UPDF soldiers were put on standby class 1, the highest level of military readiness.

“I met with the UPDF Service Chiefs at 401 Brigade Headquarters in Irenga, Ntungamo District,” the President tweeted at 8:56pm last evening.

He offered no details of their discussions, and it remained unclear why he announced that the meeting had taken place.