By Mike Sebalu

President Museveni has commended Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo for improving the performance of the Judiciary.

The President who met the newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal at State House, Entebbe said the Chief Justice has put passion into making the judiciary effective.

“I really congratulate the new Judges and I want to thank the Chief Justice for the passion he has put into making the Judiciary effective,” he said.

At the same meeting, the Supreme Court Judges’ Oaths were administered by the Judiciary Chief Registrar, Ms. Sarah Langa Siu. Justice Oscar John Kihika of the Court of Appeal was also sworn in at the same ceremony.

The Court of Appeal justices, who had earlier taken their oaths were only introduced to President Museveni.

On some issues bearing financial implications in the judiciary as raised by the judicial officers, the President pledged to convene a meeting of all the arms of government to collectively agree on how to pave a way forward for further improvement of their performance.

Chief Justice, Owiny-Dollo lauded President Museveni for his unwavering support that has changed the performance of the Judiciary for the better.

“With the enhanced budget we have been able to double the number of judicial officers,” Owiny-Dollo said.