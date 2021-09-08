By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has given Shs10 million to each of the 25 families who lost their loved ones to machete-wielding assailants who have been terrorizing residents of Masaka and Lwengo districts.

The President who met the aggrieved families at Statehouse Entebbe says government will do all it takes to ensure the criminals behind the gruesome murders are arrested.

The president has revealed that some suspects have been arrested because they left all sorts of clues that investigators are following.

“I invited you here to condole with you. We shall get these criminals. Some suspects have been arrested because they left all sorts of clues that we are following,” the President said.

Machete-wielding criminals, also known as Bijambiya, have been terrorizing villages, killing people with impunity in Masaka and Lwengo districts.

Close to 30 people have been killed in the greater Masaka region by assailants.

Security forces have since embarked on investigations to identify the attackers and establish their motives.

The police chief political commissar Assan Kasingye has also asked the public to stop speculating but rather give them a chance to do their work.