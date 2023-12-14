President Museveni said on Wednesday that he and the Rwenzururu King (Omusinga) Charles Wesley Mumbere had reached an understanding that they won’t repeat any regressive conflicts, calling for peace and reconciliation following the 2016 security raid on the King’s palace.

In a significant stride towards fostering unity and stability, the President engaged in a constructive dialogue with Mumbere, in a meeting held at State House, Entebbe, aimed to solidify an understanding that both leaders expressed, vowing to avoid any recurrence of regressive conflicts.

President Museveni took to his official X account to share insights into the discussions.

“I held a meaningful discussion today at State House, Entebbe with His Highness Charles Wesley Mumbere, the Omusinga of the Rwenzururu Kingdom. I am happy that the Kingdom has outlined new objectives centered around peace, reconciliation, and socio-economic transformation, aligning perfectly with our vision and historic mission in the NRM,” the President’s post reads in part.

The outlined objectives, according to the President, communicated to the Lukiiko during the restoration of Kingdoms, underscore the paramount importance of guiding the African people towards sustainable prosperity through strategic business initiatives and enhanced security measures.

President Museveni affirmed his commitment to this trajectory, emphasizing that there will be no compromise on this path.

“I’m delighted that during our meeting, we reached an understanding that we won’t repeat any regressive conflicts. Cultural heritage should continue to play a vital role, highlighting the interconnectedness of our people,” the post read further.