President Museveni yesterday met the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Uganda, Mr Vladlen Semivolos, a day after the UN General Assembly voted to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The UN General Assembly on Wednesday voted 141-5, with 35 countries, including Uganda, abstaining for a resolution denouncing Russian aggression against Ukraine. Five nations voted against the measure; Russia, Belarus, Syria, North Korea, and Eritrea.

Uganda’s special envoy and ambassador to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare explained in a tweet that abstaining from voting at the UN Assembly was for strategic reasons.

