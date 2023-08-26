By David Ajuna

President Museveni hosted the son of Joseph Kony, guaranteeing to improve the welfare of the fugitive Ugandan warlord’s family.

In Uganda’s northern region, the Kony-led Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel group launched a decades-long bloody rebellion against Museveni, shortly after he had captured power in 1986.

In photos posted on social media, Museveni said he met the family of the Catholic altar boy turned hardline militant, led by his son Brig Ali Ssalongo Kony.

“They informed me of their desire to rehabilitate and to support the rest of the family to engage in productive activities like farming. This is a very welcome idea which we shall support,” Museveni noted.

Kony, whose 2005 arrest warrant remains unexecuted to this day, is one of the people on the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) most wanted list- on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.