President Museveni, has written to Queen Elizabeth II commiserating with the Royal Family over the death of, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

In the letter, Museveni tells the queen that Ugandans were shocked following the news of the Prince’s death.

“The people of Uganda, Janet and myself, were shocked to learn of the death of your dear husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, a few months short of his 100th birthday,” President Museveni said.

Museveni hailed the Queen and the Prince for maintaining a good relationship between their countries. He further hailed Prince Phillip for his contribution in the Second World War.

“As freedom lovers and fighters, we also salute his personal contribution to peace as a naval officer in the second World War,” he said.

Prince Philip, a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died Friday at age 99.