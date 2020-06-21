

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the chairman for the ruling National Resistance Movement has nominated some new office bearers in the party.

This has been announced by NRM spokesperson Rodgers Mulindwa in a June 20th statement days after the Electoral Commission issued a revised electoral road map for the 2021 general polls.

President Museveni, the NRM Chairman made the proposals yesterday to the Central Executive Committee sitting at statehouse.

The new staff include, Deputy National Treasurer, Jacqueline Kyatuhaire, Director Mobilization Mathias Kasamba, Director Finance and Administration Medina Naham along with the Director Information and publicity, Emmanuel Dombo.

Mulindwa says these will be approved next week on Tuesday.