

By Benjamin Jumbe

President Yoweri Museveni has underscored the need for the national Resistance Movement Party to expunge the politics of careerism and reinstate politics of mission led leadership.

He was addressing the Extraordinary meeting of the 3rd National executive Committee that took place in different regions.

The president said the most important thing in electing party leaders should be their service and not who assumes the offices.

This comes ahead of election of the leaders to assume positions in the party’s top organ CEC.