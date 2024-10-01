President Museveni arrived at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Tuesday to officially inaugurate the 6-day Southern and Eastern Africa Chief Justices Forum (SEACJF) conference.

The six-day event, which commenced on Monday and will conclude on October 5, 2024, is themed “Enhanced Access to Justice: Underscoring Reform in African Jurisdiction.”

Justice Mike Chibita, the Chairperson of the SEACJF Organizing Committee, explained that the forum, established in 2003, brings together justices and judges from 16 member states, with Uganda hosting this year’s event.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) serves as a platform for exchanging ideas on the latest legal developments, including environmental and cyber laws. Additionally, it provides an opportunity for members to discuss challenges such as case backlogs and explore the use of technology to expedite judicial processes.

Justice Chibita also announced that Uganda’s Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny Dollo, has extended invitations to Chief Justices from non-member states, including South Sudan, Burundi, and Somalia, as well as the President of the East African Court of Justice. These invitees will have the opportunity to observe the forum and potentially join as members.