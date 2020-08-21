

By Shamim Nateebwa

President Museveni has ordered police to arrest individuals who spread rumors claiming the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi 2 died.

The President noted social media posts claiming the Kabaka had been poisoned leading to his death.

He ordered police to hunt for the individuals behind such falsehoods noting that there are people responsible to communicate such information in the kingdom in case anything wrong happened.

Earlier this week the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, rubbished reports that the Kabaka was critically ill and bedridden.