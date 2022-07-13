By James Kabengwa

President Museveni has ordered the cancellation of the St. Balikuddembe (Owino) market land title that had been issued to the vendors.

It follows the revocation of a lease offered to St. Balikuddembe Market Stalls, Space and Lock-Up Owner’s Association- SSLOA on August 1 2014 when the lease was signed and a title issued on October 14, 2014.

The lease would last ten years but extendable 99 years if SSLOA had redeveloped the market within the initial lease period.

Subsequently, the Kampala District Land Board recalled the lease and asked the commissioner of Land registration to cancel SSLOA’s title but he declined.

The commissioner’s refusal prompted the chairman of Kampala District Land Board Dr.David Balondemu to write to the president a three-page missive on October 21, 2021, in which he sought his indulgence and directive.

Now the president has replied nearly a year later, in a letter to the minister of Lands, Judith Nabakooba arguing that market land is communal and cannot be claimed by individuals.