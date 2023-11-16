By Andrew Bagala | Monitor

President Museveni yesterday issued new aviation guidelines in which he ordered the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives out of the Entebbe International Airport. President Museveni explained that the CMI work was to carry out counterintelligence and they have no business at the airport.

“I have discovered that my instructions were never carried out… All these wonderful people. I think [ Major General Abel Kandiho] [and] [Brig Charles] Bakahumura. I wanted to find out what CMI is doing at the airport?” the President asked.

He asked again: “I said airport [security] should be for Immigration and police. What is CMI doing at the airport? Are they flight controllers or what? I told Bakahumura and the other fellow. CMI, what are they doing at the airport?”

The President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief, pressed senior military officers including Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda People's Defence Forces to explain why his order was not implemented.