President Museveni has ordered his son who is also the Senior Adviser on Special Operations General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to supervise the safe return of Ugandans who are stuck in Sudan.

It has since been confirmed that 208 Ugandans including; diplomats, students, and members of the working class have been evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan to Ethiopia.

Addressing journalists, the Uganda Media Centre executive director, Ofwono Opondo, said the president has since ordered for a chartered Uganda Airlines plane which is expected to pick them from Ethiopia.

The president has also tasked the Director General of External Security Organization, Ambassador Joseph Ocwet to go with the Ugandan Airlines and physically pick Ugandans from Ethiopia together with SFC’s Col Asaph Nyakikuru Mweteise at Bahirdar Airport in Northern Ethiopia.

