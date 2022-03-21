President Yoweri Museveni has directed that all flags in Uganda should be flown at half-mast to mourn the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

“I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half- masts until the burial of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures,” he tweeted.

He adds that the National Organizing Committee, under the Hon. Babalanda, will organise the official burial of Jacob Oulanyah.

“I have activated the National Organizing Committee, under the Hon. Babalanda, to organise the official burial of the Late Speaker. They know what to do,” he said.

Earlier, President Museveni described Oulanyah as a good cadre.

“He was a good Cadre. I delayed the announcement so that his children would be informed first. May His soul rest in eternal peace. ,” he tweeted.

Speaker Oulanyah passed on yesterday morning in Seattle, USA.

Oulanyah who also doubled as the Omoro County MP in Omoro District May 24, 2021 polled ahead of former Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to become Speaker.

