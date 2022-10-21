Premier Robinah Nabbanja has revealed that President Yoweri Museveni has ordered for food relief to be delivered to Mubende and Kassanda districts, the epicentres of the Ebola virus outbreak.

The head of communications at the office of the prime minister, Julius Mucunguzi in a tweet said this was revealed by the premier as she presided over a baraza in Luwero district.

“Prime Minister @RobinahNabbanja while presiding over a baraza in Luwero says HE @KagutaMuseveni has directed that families living hand to mouth & most affected by measures to stop the spread of Ebola in Mubende &Kassanda should be given relief food by @OPMUganda,” Mucunguzi tweeted.

Residents in the two districts will tomorrow make a week into the 21-day partial lockdown declared to curb the spread of Ebola virus disease.

Addressing journalists at their headquarters in Najjanankumbi this week, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) spokesperson, John Kigonyogo said that just like during the Covid-19 period, the people of Mubende and Kassanda should be given some relief.

Ebola has so far claimed 27 lives, according to the Ministry of Health.