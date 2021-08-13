By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has directed that a special judicial commission of inquiry be set up to find a lasting solution to the Apaa land issue.

The disputed Apaa land that is located on the border between Adjumani and Amuru districts is being claimed by the two and the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) which says the land is part of East Madi Wildlife Reserve.

While meeting Acholi leaders on Thursday at the Nakasero state house, Museveni said the commission to be headed by a senior judge is expected to study the varying maps of the land and come up with a solution.

He has also ordered the environment minister Beatrice Anwar to get a satellite report covering the eastern part of Zoka Forest, from 1984 before the war to establish earlier human settlement in Apaa areas and also review how the area was turned into a conservation area in 2002 with the view of considering de-gazzeting part of the area.

The president has meanwhile directed the army to ensure the violence stops and also brings to book those responsible for previous conflicts.

The Acholi leaders who were 9 in number were led by Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny Dollo and Included Hon. Hillary Onek, Rt.Hon Richard Todwong, Hon. Beatrice Atim Anywar, Hon. Akol Anthony, Hon. Ojara Mapenduzi, Hon. Judith Achan, Gen. Charles Otema Awany and Chairman Lakony Michael of Amuru district.