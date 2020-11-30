

President Museveni has directed the police chief to investigate the issue of shooting people by stray bullets during the two days of Pro-Bobi Wine protests.

The protests that erupted on November 18th and 19th following the arrest of NUPs Robert Kyagulanyi left 54 people dead.

Addressing the nation last evening in Mbale, Museveni says reports from the criminal intelligence department show that out of the 54 people who died during the riots, about 20 people were killed by stray bullets.

According to Museveni, there is a need to know the original purpose of the bullets before they strayed.

According to Museveni, in case you do not have enough anti-riot equipment, you can still firmly but humanely handle a riot situation.

“You can first fire in the air to scare the rioters, with firing in the air, there can be no stray bullets because by the time the bullets fall back on the ground, it’s no longer lethal,” said Mr Museveni.