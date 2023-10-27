President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Geraldine Ssali, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Trade, as the Ministry’s Accounting Officer.

The directive is issued in an October 26th letter by the head of Public Service and secretary to Cabinet Lucy Nakyobe to the Secretary to the Treasury, Ramadhan Ggoobi.

In her communication, Nakyobe makes reference to the president’s letter dated October 22 regarding the same matter.

“This is to request you to immediately reinstate Ms Geraldine Ssali Busuulwa as the Accounting Officer for Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives as per the president’s directive,” the letter reads in part.

Ssali had earlier this month been dropped by Ggoobi, from the position amid corruption allegations.

This followed an investigation by Parliament’s Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industry on the ministry’s utilization of the supplementary budget for the rent of new office premises for the financial year 2022-2022.

The committee, headed by Mwine Mpaka, said that Ssali irregularly utilized Shs5 billion that was meant to rent new premises as renovations of the ministry’s offices went on.