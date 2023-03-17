President Museveni has directed the State House controller to give Shs5 million to each of the families of students who died following a wreckage of a truck that crashed into a classroom block, killing four students and injuring 20 others at Kasaka Senior Secondary School in Gombe district on March 14, 2023.

Traffic police have since identified the deceased as Evelyn Namagembe, Bosco Mawanda, and Asege Hilda.

Traffic police on Tuesday confirmed that the truck driver a one Wanume Abudala 26, was arrested in connection to the incident.

While addressing parliament in a special sitting at the Kololo ceremonial grounds, President Museveni also directed the Prime Minister and Attorney General to get in touch with the families of the victims to have owners of the Sino truck compensate victims as per the Law.