President Yoweri Museveni has directed that fallen State Minister of Labour, Rtd Col. Charles Okello Engola, be accorded an official burial.

According to the Minister for Presidency, Milly Babalanda, the full burial program will be communicated later.

Engola was on Tuesday morning shot dead by his bodyguard identified as Private Wilson Sabiti at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

The soldier then turned the gun on himself and took his own life. It is not yet clear whether there had been an argument between the two.

The army has since revealed that Sabiiti was assigned to the minister’s security detail a month ago.

Before he took his own life, some eyewitnesses claimed the deceased army officer was disgruntled with the delayed payment of his salary.

Meanwhile, Robert Otim, an aide to the minister is still nursing gunshot wounds at Mulago referral hospital.

Joint security forces are still investigating the shooting.