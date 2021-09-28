By Anthony Wesaka

President Museveni yesterday renewed his decade-old push to scrap bail for suspected capital offenders, prompting constitutional experts to warn that the move could boomerang since it threatens the presumption of a suspect’s innocence until proven guilty.

In a terse address at the Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture at High Court Building, where soldiers dragged out and later killed the former chief justice under Idi Amin 49 years ago, President Museveni also demanded that convicted murderers should automatically suffer death by hanging.

In the renewal of a matter that appears close to his heart for the umpteenth time since 2011, Mr Museveni said rendering bail at the discretion of judges was a “provocation” to the offended communities that he said are certain to retaliate against suspects freed pending trial.

“Really! Somebody has killed a person and you see him walking around, that is a provocation I am telling you. It’s a provocation, we can’t accept it,” Mr Museveni said at the 4th Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture in Kampala.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/museveni-owiny-dollo-clash-over-bail-3565404