By Juliet Nalwooga

President Museveni has pardoned over 70 prisoners from different correctional facilities across the country.

In a January 3rd letter to the Commissioner General of Prisons, the president notes that this is done in exercise of the power vested in him under Article 121(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and on the advice of the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

The group includes one Venezuelan national and a UPDF officer, Priv. James Awany who has been incarcerated at Luzira Upper Prison.

According to the letter, the 78 have been pardoned on medical and humanitarian grounds.

In 2020, President Museveni pardoned 833 prisoners through the Prerogative of Mercy as a measure against the spread of COVID-19 by decongesting the prison facilities.

Article 121 (4) (b) states that the President may, on advice of the Committee, grant a person a break, either indefinite or for a specified period from the execution of punishment imposed on him or her for an offense.