By Patience Ahimbisibwe

President Museveni has announced a partial easing of COVID-19 lockdown but tied it to the compulsory wearing of face masks which will only be supplied by government in two weeks.

This means Ugandans will have to wait until June 2nd for the resumption of public transport, re-opening of schools for only candidate classes, and shops selling general merchandise.

His address last evening followed a cabinet meeting that discussed the proposals presented by the health minister Dr. Jane Acheng on behalf of the national task force on coronavirus.

The President also maintained the curfew hours between 7pm and 6am.

The President also said that no border district will be allowed to use public transport for another 21 days. Public transport will only open after masks are provided by government in two weeks time.

Questions now remain on how government will enforce the compulsory wearing of masks by all Ugandans starting today, yet the recommended free masks are yet to be distributed.