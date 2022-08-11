By Jane Nafula
President Museveni has pledged to support Somalia in its bid to join the East African Community (EAC) and exploit trade opportunities that exist in the region.
Mr Museveni said Somalia has all qualifications to join EAC, which include; sharing a border with one of the member countries, having a private sector-led economy and being a democratic country.
He was speaking during the closing ceremony of a two-day inaugural Uganda-Somalia business and investment summit held in Kampala yesterday.
The summit attended by Somalia President Hassan Sheik Mohamud, among other dignitaries, aimed at providing a platform for the private sector, the business community and the government to discuss ways of reducing on the cost of doing business between the two countries.
