By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has pledged to build a shelter where Ugandan girls who are often tortured and face other problems while in Arab countries can be kept.

According to the president, the shelter will also strengthen the laws on the movement of people outside the country to eliminate trafficking.

“The government will henceforth put in place a shelter where girls can be kept when they get problems in UAE and the Middle East and also strengthen the laws on the movement of people outside the country to eliminate trafficking,” he said.

Museveni has also donated shs 533m to Ugandans working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The President made the donation while meeting Ugandans living in the UAE through their respective leaders from the Association of Ugandans living in the United Arab Emirates (AUU).

Museveni says the money to be remitted to the Association SACCO is meant to support those distressed so that they do not feel abandoned.

He has warned that the money should be carefully used to engage in productive activities and get additional income.

He has also encouraged Ugandans in Dubai to borrow from the fund with low-interest rates for use and investments there or back home.