By JANE NAFULA | Monitor

President Museveni has pledged to continue supporting musicians. He made the statement at the launch of Museveni Awooma album, held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Saturday.

The Museveni Awooma song, which highlights some of the achievements made by President Museveni in different sectors of the economy was composed by singer Emma Nsereko, popularly known as Munamasaka, loosely meaning someone who hails from Masaka District.

“We are going to give them [musicians] funds and equipment. We have already supported some but, what I don’t know is why they cannot work together. I will call a meeting so that we agree. We can have a common user facility for everybody. A studio can be owned by all of you, where each musician can go and record their music at a fee, not necessarily one person, “the President said.

He added: “I’m very happy with the talent of singing by our bazukulu (youth) including Munamasaka and others. Go ahead. We shall support you.” Read more