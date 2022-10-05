President Yoweri Museveni has apologised to Kenya and East Africa over the misconduct of his son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba who recently made reckless comments about Kenya in a series of tweets.

In one of the tweets made, Muhoozi said together with his army, he can take over Kenya’s capital, Nairobi in two weeks.

In a statement released on Wednesday, October 5, the president asked Kenyans to forgive Uganda for the tweets sent by his son regarding election matters in their great country.

According to Museveni, it is not correct for public officers, civilians, or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country,” Museveni’s statement reads in part.

He says the only available legitimate forum is the peer review mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among EAC and AU member states not public comments.

Museveni says he has talked to Kenya’s President, William Ruto over the matter.