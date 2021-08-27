President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the UPDF has posthumously promoted Maj Gen Paul Lokech.

This was revealed by the internal affairs minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire during the ongoing burial of the former deputy IGP Paul Lokech in Pader.

The President in a speech read by the minister attributed his decision to promote the late to the rank of Lt Gen for his great contribution to the country and region’s security.

He also hailed him for his bravery and integrity. The President also promised to continue supporting the late Lokech’s family.

The funeral is being attended by among others the former president of Somalia Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Lokech died on Saturday from what pathologists said was a blood clot in the lungs.