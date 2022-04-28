President Museveni and his Mozambican counterpart Felipe Jacinto Nyusi have reiterated commitment to further strengthen their cooperation in the economic, political and social sectors.

This was in a meeting held at State House Entebbe where the leaders discussed bilateral, regional and international matters of interest to both countries.

The heads of state reviewed the areas of cooperation in fields of defence, security, immigration, agriculture, Tourism, environment among others and directed their respective foreign affairs ministers to conclude Memoranda of Understanding for cooperation in the above areas.

In a joint communique, the heads of state directed their ministers to set timelines when shared MOUs will be discussed, concluded and implemented.

President Nyusi who is in Uganda for a 3-day visit is today set to visit the Kawumu presidential demonstration farm and Luweero Industries Limited, both situated in Luwero district.

He is accompanied by First Lady Isaura Ferrao Nyusi and other government officials.