President Museveni has condemned Ugandans participating in the protests and promised to deal with them.

Yesterday, protests broke out in most parts of the country after the arrest of the National Unity Platform leader and presidential candidate, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

While addressing NRM leaders in Kotido on Thursday, Museveni said that if the protestors are being used by foreigners who dislike the stability of Uganda.

“They have entered an area of fighting we know very well. Whoever started it will regret it. Some of these groups are being used by outsiders who don’t like the stability and independence of Uganda but will discover what they are looking for,” Museveni warned.

He has further warned those that disrespect NRM people and promised that very soon, they will respect the NRM uniform. Museveni adds that most people are creating violence so as to avoid holding the 2021 elections.

“Those who have been attacking NRM people in Kampala will soon lose that appetite. You will see the uniform of NRM and won’t touch it. Even if they abandon it, you won’t touch it. They want to create violence so that elections are not held, however, elections will continue and those fighting will lose. They will answer for the crimes they have committed,” he said.

Museveni has emphasized that there will be no need to hold rallies when the country is battling with a pandemic.