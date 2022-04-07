By Ritah Kemigisa

President Museveni has promoted 76 UPDF officers to different ranks.

According to a tweet from the UPDF spokesperson, among those who have been promoted is Col Abdul Rugumayo, the deputy chief of Military Intelligence to Brigadier.

According to the tweet, 62 officers have been promoted from Captain to Major, 13 from lieutenant to Captain.

In January this year, the commander In Chief and President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni promoted 528 officers of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Those promoted officers included three from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to full Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.