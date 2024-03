President Museveni also the Commander in Chief of the defense forces has elevated Major General Sam Kavuma to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed him the new Force Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

According to the statement issued by the UPDF, the Defence Spokesperson, Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, Lieutenant General Kavuma replaces Lieutenant General Samuel Okiding as the newly appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Forces.

Read the statement below;