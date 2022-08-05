President Museveni has promoted 773 gazetted police officers, including five Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and nine senior commissioners of police.
This is the first promotion of gazetted police officers, personnel from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to AIGP since 2016.
According to the promotion lists announced by the Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen (Rtd) Kahinda Otafiire, the President promoted five senior commissioners of police (SCP) to the rank of AIGPs, nine commissioners were elevated from the rank of SCP while 33 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Commissioner.
