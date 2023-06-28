President Museveni the commander in chief of the armed forces has promoted Brigadier General Richard Otto to the rank of Major General.

According to a statement issued by the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), Otto was recently appointed chair of the Security Supervisory Mechanism in South Sudan and his role is to monitor chapter two of the peace agreement dealing with peace and security.

“The UPDF fraternity congratulates the General officer for a well-deserved promotion and wish him good luck in his next assignment,” Deputy Defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said in a statement.

There are three guarantors of this peace process under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) which include; Uganda, Sudan, and South Sudan, with President Museveni as their chairperson.

In September 2020, over 6,000 UPDF combatants in Somalia were under the command of now Major General Richard Otto who had taken over from Brig Gen Michael Kabango.