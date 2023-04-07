By Mike Sebalu

President Yoweri Museveni has ordered district chairpersons and mayors to fight corruption and stop wastage of public resources in their respective local governments across the country.

He noted that people choose their leaders who must provide proper accountability in form of service delivery.

He added that as leaders, they must be equipped with the right set of ideas to secure and promote the interests of the people of Uganda.

In his speech read for him by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the closure of a 6-day retreat for district chairpersons, city and municipal mayors from Northern, Central, Western, and Eastern Uganda at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi on Thursday, the president noted the tragedy, which triggered the people’s resistance between 1971 and 1986, saying it was triggered by the failure of leaders to champion legitimate interests of the people

“Sectarianism of any form is a poisonous ideology because it sets up communities against each other and kills national unity. Those who promote identity (tribe, religion, sex etc.) failure are enemies of progress,” Museveni said.

He further appealed to all the district chairpersons, city and municipal mayors to work towards the elimination of subsistence farming, saying 39% of the households still engaged in subsistence farming must be integrated into the money economy, to tap into their dormant potential.