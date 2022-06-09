By Benjamin Jumbe

President Museveni has called on all leaders at various levels to embrace and support the Parish Development Model.

In a speech read for him by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the President said the program is a new game changer to increase production and productivity and put money in pockets of people.

He asked the leaders to mobilize communities to benefit from the program noting that Shs17 M and Shs100m are to be given to each parish in this and next financial year respectively.

He further emphasized the need for East African Community Integration and African unity if the continent is to remain safe and secure.